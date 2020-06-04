2 officers, tow truck driver suffer major injuries in South L.A. crash

Two officers and a tow truck driver suffered major injuries when their vehicles collided in L.A.’s Historic South-Central district Wednesday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Main Street and left several other people with minor injuries too when the wreckage careened into nearby vehicles.

One Los Angeles Police Department officer and the tow truck driver were taken to the hospital in critical condition following the crash.

The second officer was in serious condition and also hospitalized, the police department tweeted.

LAPD investigators believe the crash was caused when the tow truck driver ran a red light.

The police department SUV and the tow truck then careened into other vehicles, leaving at least five people with minor injuries.

Detectives are searching for more witnesses and any surveillance video that may show the crash, Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

The intersection was closed for about 10 hours as authorities conducted their investigation.

Officer-Involved Collision at MLK & Main. LAPD Newton ofcrs responding to a backup when, based on preliminary info, a tow truck driver runs a red light. One officer in critical condition, 2nd officer in serious condition, tow truck driver also critical. Prayers for all involved. pic.twitter.com/GURdenU6nM — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 4, 2020

