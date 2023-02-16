Los Angeles Police are looking for a single gunman who shot two Orthodox Jewish men leaving houses of worship in consecutive days in the city’s Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

The first shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Shenandoah Street. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

The second shooting occurred Thursday around 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S. Bedford Street, roughly two blocks from the first location. The victim in that case suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was in stable condition, the Jewish Journal reported.

Police believe the shootings involved the same suspect who they described as an Asian male with a mustache and goatee. He was possibly driving a white compact vehicle, police said.

Jewish community members believe the victims were targeted because of their faith.

“This is a horrific hate crime, and we have to find the criminal(s) who perpetrated this act,” said Rabbi David Baron of Beverly Hills Temple of the Arts at Saban Theatre. “Who else would come out and shoot somebody specifically coming from a synagogue at a time of prayer?“

City leaders are also responding.

“These attacks against members of our Jewish community are unacceptable,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tweeted, saying her office was working with city and Jewish community leaders to “ensure that ALL Angelenos feel safe.”

“These two shootings are deeply concerning,” Los Angeles city councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky said in a statement. “We have seen a rise in antisemitic attacks in recent months, and while there remain questions on the motivation of these particular shootings, we cannot ignore the pain and trauma that they have triggered in the community.”

LAPD said they were re-allocating resources to Pico-Robertson’s sizeable Jewish community.

Vivian Eisenstaedt, who lives in the neighborhood, knows one of the victims and spoke with him after the shooting.

“He’s being very Jewish about it. He’s being very grateful,” Eisenstaedt told KTLA. “He keeps saying that this is a miracle that nothing happened to him…and he just wants to move on.”

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8577.