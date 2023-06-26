Two people were killed when they were hit by a pickup truck in Riverside on June 25, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Two men are dead after they were hit by a speeding pickup truck in Riverside Sunday night, according to police.

The crash was reported at 11:48 p.m., and when responders arrived at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and Challen Avenue, they found two unresponsive men, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

The men were declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the 2011 GMC pickup, a 17-year-old boy from Perris, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The truck was “traveling southbound Van Buren Boulevard at a high rate of speed” before the driver “lost control and struck the two pedestrians,” the release said.

“At this time it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were contributing factors,” officials added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ryan Mchugh at 951-826-8720 or email RMchugh@riversideca.gov.