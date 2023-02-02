Police are searching for a suspect after two people were struck and killed by a driver in Montclair on Thursday.

The victims were a Hispanic man aged 35-40 and a white man aged 50-55, according to the Montclair Police Department. Their identities have not been released.

The crash happened at the intersection of Holt Boulevard and Ramona Avenue around 4:49 a.m., officers said.

As the two victims were walking southbound across Holt Boulevard, the suspect was driving eastbound on the same road when they struck the two men, police said.

After the collision, the suspect continued driving away from the scene.

When officers arrived, one victim was pronounced dead, while the second victim later died at the hospital, authorities said.

The suspect remains at large and police are offering a reward for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montclair Police Department at 909-621-4771.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.