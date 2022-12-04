Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau conducted an air rescue Sunday after two people fell off a cliff in the area of Mount Baldy and Shinn roads in the Angeles National Forest.

Calls about the incident came in just before 9 a.m., according to Supervisor Pickett with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Tactical medics were lowered from Air Rescue 5 to rescue the two patients who were then airlifted to a trauma center, LASD tweeted.

Deputies with LASD’s SEB airlifted 2 people off a cliffside in Angeles National Forest Dec. 4, 2022 (LASD)

Deputies with LASD’s SEB airlifted 2 people off a cliffside in Angeles National Forest Dec. 4, 2022 (LASD)

Deputies with LASD’s SEB airlifted 2 people off a cliffside in Angeles National Forest Dec. 4, 2022 (LASD)

It is unclear what led up to the two people falling off the cliff. Their conditions are also unknown.