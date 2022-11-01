Two people were killed Tuesday night after a fiery two-vehicle collision in Woodland Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in 23000 block of West Mulholland Drive.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires in both vehicles, but the two occupants in one of the vehicles were beyond medical help, LAFD said.

Wreckage seen after a fiery crash in Woodland Hills killed two people on Nov. 1, 2022 (OC Hawk)

A vehicle catches fire after a crash in Woodland Hills on Nov. 1, 2022 (OC Hawk)

Wreckage seen after a fiery crash in Woodland Hills killed two people on Nov. 1, 2022 (OC Hawk)

Wreckage seen after a fiery crash in Woodland Hills killed two people on Nov. 1, 2022 (OC Hawk)

The driver of the second car was able to escape the vehicle and was evaluated by paramedics. They were being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unknown what led to the crash. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating.