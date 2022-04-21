Two people and a dog were injured in a South Los Angeles shooting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported about 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of 117th and Main streets in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers requested two ambulances for two victims with gunshot wounds, and animal control for a dog that was also shot.

The victims’ conditions were unknown. It is also unclear what may have led up to the shooting.

Another shooting was reported about five minutes later at 114th Street and Gorman Avenue. Police said it was too early to tell if the two shootings are related.

No further details about the initial shooting were available.