2 people facing murder charges for shooting outside Pasadena taco restaurant

Charges were filed Tuesday against two people accused of murdering a 23-year-old man in a Pasadena restaurant parking lot, officials said.

Just before 9 p.m. on March 13, police received several calls of a shooting that occurred outside Viva Tacos La Estrella restaurant on the 2500 block of East Foothill Boulevard, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers found two victims inside a parked vehicle: a 23-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire numerous times, and a 19-year-old woman who sustained minor injuries, police said.

The 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Information on the victims’ identities was not yet released.

Detectives determined that both victims were seated inside a parked vehicle when the suspects approached them and started shooting, the department said. The two suspects then ran from the area immediately after the shooting.

Following an investigation, authorities served search warrants on April 2 at “various locations in the Southern California area.” Items “of evidentiary value” were found and collected during the searches, which connected two people to the shooting, the department said.

Both suspects were subsequently arrested. They have been identified as 26-year-old Evan Roland Bynum of Los Angeles and 33-year-old Dante Dejuan Ward of Irvine.

Pasadena homicide detectives presented the case to the L.A. County District Attorney’s office Tuesday, and both suspects were charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, police said.

Bynum’s bail was set at $4,090,000 and Ward’s bail was set at $3,140,000.

Pasadena Police urges anyone with information about the case to call the department at 626-744-4241 or report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or on the website.