2 people fatally shot in Baldwin Park; suspect sought

The 3300 block of Athol Street in Baldwin Park is seen in an undated Google Maps street view photo.

Detectives were investigating a shooting death of a man and a woman in Baldwin Park Thursday, officials said.

Detectives responded to a residential area on the 3300 block of Athol Street around 2:05 p.m. to assist police in investigating the circumstances around a man and a woman found shot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person being sought in connection to the shooting is a woman, officials said.

No further information was available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.