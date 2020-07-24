2 people fatally shot in Baldwin Park; suspect sought

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The 3300 block of Athol Street in Baldwin Park is seen in an undated Google Maps street view photo.

The 3300 block of Athol Street in Baldwin Park is seen in an undated Google Maps street view photo.

Detectives were investigating a shooting death of a man and a woman in Baldwin Park Thursday, officials said.

Detectives responded to a residential area on the 3300 block of Athol Street around 2:05 p.m. to assist police in investigating the circumstances around a man and a woman found shot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person being sought in connection to the shooting is a woman, officials said.

No further information was available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter