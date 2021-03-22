2 people found fatally stabbed in Altadena

A double homicide investigation is underway after two people were found fatally stabbed in Altadena Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The incident was reported about 2:45 p.m. along the 3000 block of North Marengo Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the double homicide can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).