Two gunshot victims, an adult and a juvenile, were taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted in a Mid-City neighborhood Thursday evening while residents on the street watched the terrifying incident play out.

Officers responded to the area of Guthrie Avenue and Corning Street at around 6:42 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At the scene, police located two victims, a 14-year-old and a 30-year-old who were conscious and breathing. Both were taken to the hospital by personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed officers on the scene of the shooting where a portion of Guthrie Avenue had been cordoned off for the investigation.

A witness to the shooting, George Valle, told KTLA that he had a feeling something bad was going to happen when he saw the suspects’ vehicle coming up the street.

“Like, they were driving at walking speed. They come, they stop,” he said. “The first thing I see is just the gun pointed out the car. Then I heard seven or eight shots. Then they just drove off. One of (the victims), after he got shot, he just wasn’t moving and the other was kind of moving around.”

LAPD on the scene of a shooting in the 8500 block of Guthrie Avenue on June 1, 2023. (KTLA)

Residents of a Mid-City neighborhood stand on the corner after a double shooting on June 1, 2023. (KTLA)

L.A. police said they are searching for two suspects described as Black males, around 5 foot 11 inches to 6 feet tall, who used handguns during the shooting. The two men were last seen traveling eastbound in a dark-colored sedan on Guthrie Avenue toward La Cienega Boulevard.

“There’s not enough info to determine if this was gang-related, but that’s certainly an investigative avenue our detectives will take to determine if it was,” Lt. Armando Arenas said. “There is no ongoing danger to the public at this point. We are working with the mayor’s office and the resources that they provide to ensure public safety.”