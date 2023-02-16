At least three people were taken to the hospital after a short pursuit led to a crash Thursday night in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gage Avenue and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Police said the suspect vehicle was traveling northbound on San Pedro Street when the driver ran a red light and collided with the victim’s vehicle on Gage Avenue.

The driver of the that car, a female, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Two suspects from the pursuit vehicle were arrested and taken to the hospital. It is unclear at this time what led to the pursuit or what the suspects was wanted for.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the aftermath of the pursuit crash. A dark-colored sedan can be seen with nearly the entire driver’s side portion of the vehicle missing.

A male suspect was also seen receiving medical treatment from LAFD while handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. He was then escorted to an ambulance and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Scene of a pursuit crash in Florence on Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

Wreckage seen here of dark colored sedan in Florence after a short police pursuit on Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

Wreckage seen here of dark colored sedan in Florence after a short police pursuit on Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

Handcuffed suspect being treated by a paramedic after a pursuit crash on Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

Handcuffed suspect being led to a wheel chair after pursuit crash on Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

Pursuit suspect being loaded into the back of an ambulance on Feb. 16, 2023 (KTLA)

This crash comes just hours after a 19-year-old Cal State Northridge student was killed when two armed robbery suspects fleeing police in an SUV ran a red light and crashed into his vehicle at Roscoe Boulevard and Lindley Avenue.