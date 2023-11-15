Two people were hospitalized after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning.
According to law enforcement officials, the two victims were hit around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Island Avenue in Wilmington.
It is not known if the pedestrians were in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.
Witnesses say that the pair were struck by a white sedan, who fled the scene after the crash without stopping to identify themselves or render aid.
The victims are said to be in critical condition.