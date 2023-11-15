Two people were hospitalized after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the two victims were hit around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Island Avenue in Wilmington.

It is not known if the pedestrians were in a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Police investigate a hit-and-run that hospitalized two people on Nov. 15, 2023. (RMGNews)

Witnesses say that the pair were struck by a white sedan, who fled the scene after the crash without stopping to identify themselves or render aid.

The victims are said to be in critical condition.