2 people in custody as crowds gather ahead of ‘White Lives Matter’ rally in Huntington Beach

Crowds gathered near Huntington Beach’s famous pier Sunday ahead of a white supremacy rally scheduled to take place.

About 50 counterprotesters came out to demonstrate against the so-called White Lives Matter rally that was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., with dozens more onlookers watching. Police officers stood at the edges of the plaza as helicopters and drones circled overhead.

Huntington Beach police Lt. Brian Smith said one counterprotester was taken into custody for using amplified sound. A second man was also taken into custody but Smith could not say why. He said that second person did have a weapon on him and described it as a baton.

Smith said they had “more staff here than usual” but could not confirm how many were deployed to the area. The department has a large contingency on standby, he noted.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.