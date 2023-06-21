Police are searching for a gunman who shot two people outside of a downtown Los Angeles liquor store late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of 7th and San Pedro streets.

Witnesses said one of the victims was a security guard who got into an argument with the gunman.

Police are searching for a gunman who shot two people outside a downtown Los Angeles liquor store on June 20, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

The two exchanged gunfire and one of the bullets struck a bystander outside the liquor store.

That person was believed to be in stable condition.

The security guard was also struck and was said to be in stable condition.

It was unclear if the suspect, who fled from the scene, was also wounded.