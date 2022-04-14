Two people were injured in a shooting in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of East 74th and Main streets in the Florence neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported one person to the hospital, initial reports from the department indicated.

Authorities are looking for a tan or gold SUV heading west toward Broadway in connection with the shooting.

Several LAPD units responded to the area, and detectives could be seen looking for clues after the shooting, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No further details about the incident have been released.