2 people killed, suspected drunk driver arrested in South L.A. crash

Two people are dead and one person was arrested in a South L.A. crash early Sunday, police said.

At around 4:39 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to the call of a two vehicle crash on the southbound 110 freeway near Slauson Avenue.

CHP found a 2014 Hyundai and a 2017 Buick blocking the number 3 and 4 lanes on the highway.

The occupants of the Hyundai were declared dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Buick, 30-year-old Dawan Marzett, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Los Angeles Area California Highway Patrol office at 213-744-2331.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of the next of kin.