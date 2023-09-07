Two people had to be rescued Thursday afternoon after getting trapped inside a cave along the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Authorities responded to the Terranea Cave, next to Terranea Resort, around 1 p.m. where two adults had entered the cave and found themselves trapped by the rising tide, officials said.

It was not immediately known how the couple entered the cave, or how long they had been trapped.

Fire crews and Los Angeles County lifeguards responded, along with Cabrillo Baywatch.

Sky5 footage shows a woman being rescued from a cave along the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Sept. 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 footage showed rescuers helping the couple out of the cave and then carrying them by rescue surfboard to the rocky shore.

No injuries were reported.

Terranea Resort is located roughly one hour southwest of downtown Los Angeles.