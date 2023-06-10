Two people were shot in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, leaving one dead and one in the hospital in critical condition.

According to LAPD, officers responded to the corner of 65th Street and Harvard Avenue on a shooting call around 2:58 a.m. and upon arriving on scene, encountered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a female in her 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second victim, a 58-year-old man, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related, and both are not homeless, police said.

Neither victim has been identified, and no suspects have been named.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information is urged to contact the LAPD.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.