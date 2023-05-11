Police in Simi Valley are investigating a shooting that sent two victims to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities announced Thursday.

The incident occurred on Monday, at around 9 p.m., in the 1300 block of Arcane Street, according to a news release from the Simi Valley Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the neck. A second victim with a gunshot wound to the chest had already been taken to Simi Valley Hospital by parties who fled the facility before law enforcement arrived.

“Both gunshot wound victims were eventually transported to Los Robles Hospital where they remain in critical, but stable condition,” police said.

While at the scene of the shooting, the man responsible for the shooting identified himself to officers. He was briefly detained and cooperated with detectives who took over the investigation.

Right now, authorities say the shooting occurred after a physical confrontation between a group of individuals and the shooter. However, detectives are seeking additional details about the incident.

Police said the names of those involved in the incident are being withheld while the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.