Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Sun Valley, authorities said.  

Officers with the Los Angeles Police department responded to calls of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired in the 7300 block of Vineland Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. 

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital in unknown condition.  

  • Personnel with L.A. police on the scene of a shooting in Sun Valley April 19, 2023. (KTLA)
    Personnel with L.A. police on the scene of a shooting in Sun Valley April 19, 2023. (KTLA)
  • Sun Valley shooting
    Personnel with L.A. police on the scene of a shooting in Sun Valley April 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Police did not provide any information on a shooting suspect or suspects, nor did they say if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.  