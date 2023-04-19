Personnel with L.A. police and fire on the scene of a shooting in Sun Valley April 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in Sun Valley, authorities said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police department responded to calls of an assault with a deadly weapon and shots fired in the 7300 block of Vineland Avenue at around 8:45 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victims to the hospital in unknown condition.

Personnel with L.A. police on the scene of a shooting in Sun Valley April 19, 2023. (KTLA)

Police did not provide any information on a shooting suspect or suspects, nor did they say if any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.