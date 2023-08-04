A turtle was rescued from a house fire in Cypress on Aug. 4, 2023. (Orange County Fire Authority)

Fire crews responding to a Cypress home helped rescue two people and several pets early Thursday morning.

A resident in the 4300 block of Via Largo woke up to a popping sound and her smoke alarm going off shortly before 2:30 a.m., the Orange County Fire Authority posted in a tweet.

Firefighters determined the blaze sparked in a workshop in the back of the residence but was rapidly spreading to the two-story home.

Crews attacked the fire while searching for residents and conducting salvage operations to protect the home’s contents from water damage, according to the Fire Authority.

Two people have been displaced by the fire but made it out safely with their dog, rat and turtle named Kevin.

Kevin apparently needed some help from a firefighter to get off the property in a timely manner.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental, the Fire Authority stated.