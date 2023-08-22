Two people sought in separate pickpocket incidents in Burbank are seen in images released by the Burbank Police Department on Aug. 22, 2023.

Police are looking for a man and a woman who they say targeted elderly retail shoppers in Burbank to pickpocket.

The suspects are wanted in connection with three separate incidents dating back to February and March.

They allegedly steal victims’ wallets in distraction-style thefts and later use any stolen credit cards to buy things at various businesses in North Hollywood, according to Burbank police.

The incidents occurred on:

Feb. 2 at an Aldi grocery store at 687 N. Victory Blvd.

Feb. 17 at a Costco at 1061 W. Burbank Blvd.

March 4 at a CVS Pharmacy at 2500 W. Victory Blvd.

Police on Tuesday provided surveillance images of the suspects.

The man is described as being in his 30s and has black hair. He has been seen wearing a camouflage hat, glasses, a black neck gaiter, a black shirt with a rainbow decal, camouflage pants, Croc-style shoes and a black sleeve on his arm. Witnesses described the man as having “painted-on eyebrows.” police said.

The woman is described as being in her 30s and has short black hair worn in a bun. She has been seen wearing glasses, a blue face mask, a black jacket, black pants, black shoes and carrying a backpack. She has also been seen wearing a brown sun hat.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incidents is asked to contact Detective Arias at 818-238-3210 or earias@burbankca.gov.