Three people were transported to the hospital, including two police officers, after a crash in the Crenshaw area.

Calls about the incident, which occurred in the 3900 block of Hillcrest Drive, came in at around 5 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least one person was trapped in their vehicle and had to be rescued. It is unclear if it was one of the two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Mike Lopez with LAPD media relations.

It is unclear if the third person transported to the hospital was a suspect or not. The extent of their injuries were also unknown.

Police did tell KTLA that a suspect was taken into custody for assault and possibly felony hit-and-run.