Two pursuit crashes happened within two hours of each other in South Los Angeles overnight, including one where six people were injured, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department initiated the first chase around 10:30 p.m. Monday at 84th and Wall streets after a report of a stolen vehicle.

The driver did not stop but eventually crashed into an innocent driver on 83rd Street and Central Avenue. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

All suspects were taken into custody after a search.

Then, around 12:35 a.m., LAPD tried to pull over a vehicle before starting a pursuit.

The driver later crashed into two innocent drivers in the 2100 block of West Washington Boulevard and six people were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man and a woman, both 20, were listed in critical condition, while a 22-year-old woman and three teenagers suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Rick Hernandez said four of the people injured were in the suspect’s vehicle, while the other two were driving the other vehicles.

The suspects were taken into custody.

Earlier this year, two bystanders were killed after a stolen car chase ended in Panorama City.

The crash occurred Jan. 31 and the victims were identified as Timothy Schultz, 49, and Christopher Teagardin, 47, described by the Los Angeles Times as longtime friends.

The suspect and a passenger survived the crash.

Last month, a 19-year-old CSUN student was killed when the car he was driving was struck by robbery suspects who were being chased by police. Two occupants in the stolen car survived.

The driver was taken into custody, but his passenger has not been located.

Hernandez said that pursuits are “one of the more serious crimes that individuals are involved in” and that officers will try to apprehend fleeing drivers in the safest way possible.

“They still use the balance test to figure out if it’s something they should continue to pursue because of the possibility of being involved in a collision,” he said.