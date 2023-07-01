Police are searching for two possibly armed suspects following a pursuit that ended near the Little Tokyo district in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The pursuit began around 5:30 p.m. and led L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies across L.A. County before the chase ended near 1st Street and Central Avenue.

The suspects fled on foot near a busy shopping and restaurant district.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what the suspects were initially wanted for. No suspect descriptions have been released so far.

This developing story will be updated.