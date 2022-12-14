The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted video of a rescue in the Angeles National Forest on Dec. 13, 2022.

Two people who were injured in a crash in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County were rescued thanks to an iPhone 14, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were informed by Apple emergency services of a crash in the forest around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims’ vehicle went 300 feet down the side of a mountain near mile marker 18.87 in the Montrose area. The two people were in a remote canyon and did not have cellular service, officials detailed in a tweet thread.

They were able to get themselves out of the vehicle, and, using the emergency satellite service on their iPhone 14, were able to communicate to a relay center through text, officials explained.

The call center gave the search and rescue team an accurate location for the victims, who were eventually found.

The victims, described as a man and woman in their 20s, had mild to moderate injuries. A helicopter hoisted the victims out of the canyon and transported them to a hospital.

No further details about the incident have been released.