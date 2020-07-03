2 rings worth thousands returned after being stolen from Villa Park jewelry store

Video captured two women browsing at a jewelry store in Villa Park Saturday before allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of rings.

Sales associate Haven Gramlich said the two were in Designs by Steven jewelry store for about 20 minutes when she noticed one of the store’s rings inside their purse and confronted them.

They brushed it off and acted like it’s a mistake, she said, and gave back the ring. They then decided to purchase another, giving her $1,100 in cash and a Visa gift card that was declined. They acted confused and said they had to go to the bank, Gramlich said.

After they left, Gramlich noticed an expensive ring was missing from the case. She says she tried to chase them down, but they got away — although she managed to take photos of their vehicle and license plate. She says they say her from the car taking pictures of them.

To the owner’s surprise, however, an envelope was found in the mail slot later with the two missing rings inside, along with a note that said, in part, ‘my daughters got two rings by mistake.’

“You really don’t ever hear about a robbery at a jewelry store where the merchandise is returned,” store manager Nick Hurley said.

A man later called the store, saying he was the girls’ father and apologized.

“Do I believe that these people are sincerely remorseful? Absolutely not,” Gramlich said.

