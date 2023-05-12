A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was critically injured in a crash in San Jacinto on May 12, 2023. (OCHawk)

Two Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies were injured, one of them critically, in a crash in San Jacinto early Friday morning.

At about 2:15 a.m., a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle at Esplanade Avenue and State Street, according to Sgt. Deirdre Vickers.

The deputy driving that vehicle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other car was also hospitalized, though their injuries are unknown.

A second deputy at the scene was also injured and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Vickers said.

While the exact circumstances of the second deputy’s injuries have not been released, Vickers said they are “unrelated to the traffic collision.”

No further details were available.