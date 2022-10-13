Two San Bernardino men have been arrested in connection to a series of armed bank robberies between November 2021 and April 2022.

An investigation by the San Bernardino Police Department, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, found evidence linking three bank robberies in San Bernardino, as well as a fourth robbery in Pomona, authorities with SBPD said in a news release.

Detectives were able to identify 34-year-old Richard J. Pelayo and 43-year-old Curtis J. Mosely, both residents of San Bernardino, as the armed-robbery suspects.

Both men were arrested while search warrants were being executed at their homes.

Pelayo and Mosely have been charged in a federal criminal complaint with one count of armed credit union robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. They are in federal custody and being held without bail.

Agents with the FBI and SBPD detectives are still investigating the pair with the anticipation of additional charges being added to the complaint, the release stated.

If convicted of both charges, the suspects could face life in federal prison.

Anyone with information about this investigation was urged to contact Detective C. Emon at emon_ch@sbcity.org or Sgt. B. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org.