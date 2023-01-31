One security is dead and another wounded after a Jan. 28, 2023, party in Muscoy. (OnScene.TV)

Two security guards at a party in Muscoy were shot early Saturday morning, and one of them died from his injuries.

Hemet resident Howard Gabrelle Anderson Jr., 28, was declared dead at a local hospital after the 1:30 a.m. shooting in the 3500 block of Gray Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The other guard, an unidentified 29-year-old Hemet man, was also hospitalized, though his condition is unknown.

Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the shooter or shooters remain at large.

No information has been released as to why the guards were shot or why the party required security, though footage from the scene appears to show a performance stage outfitted with a sound system, lights and a large screen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Amy Bilbao at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.