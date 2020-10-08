2 sentenced in fatal 2019 shooting of 21-year-old man outside Burbank house party

Two men have been sentenced for fatally shooting a man outside of a house party in Burbank last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Robert Allen Stout, 20, of Van Nuys, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and Jose Anthony Valdivieso, 21, of Northridge, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, the DA’s Office said.

Stout and Valdivieso pleaded no contest on July 29 to voluntary manslaughter, and Stout also admitted that he personally used a firearm.

The deadly shooting occurred in the early morning hours of March 2, 2019, outside of a house party in the 4000 block of West Clark Avenue in Burbank. Prosecutors said Stout and Valdivieso were involved in a fight, during which 21-year-old Christian Guevara was shot with a handgun.

Guevara was taken to a nearby trauma center but later died.