2 seriously injured after car lands in bottom of wash in Irwindale

Two people were seriously injured after their car landed at the bottom of a wash in Irwindale, and they had to be extricated by emergency responders, police said Sunday.

The crash happened about 1:44 a.m. at the Buena Vista Channel, located near Alpha Street and Bateman Avenue, Sgt. Rudy Gatto, of the Irwindale Police Department, told KTLA.

Four people ranging in age from 18 to 23 were inside a 1986 Ford Model LTD at the time of the crash. The car was on an “S” shaped street when it plowed through a fence and fell into the wash.

The two people who were injured were taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries, police said. The other two occupants were not injured in the crash.

A heavy duty tow truck was required to remove the car from the wash.

The driver of the car complained to officers that the brakes went out, according to police, but the cause remains under investigation.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.