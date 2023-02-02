A man and a woman were seriously injured in a crash in Sunland Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:50 a.m. in the 8600 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued a man in his 40s who was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A woman in her 70s was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital in serious condition, fire officials said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a badly mangled sedan on the sidewalk.

Traffic was backed up in the area after the crash, the video showed.