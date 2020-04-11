Huntington Park sees 2nd deadly shooting in 2 days

Police investigate a shooting in the 6600 block of Templeton Street in Huntington Park on April 10, 2020. (KTLA)

Two shootings in Huntington Park on Thursday and Friday left two men dead, officials said.

The most recent gunfire took place about 3:50 p.m. Friday in a residential neighborhood in the 6500 block of Templeton Street, Huntington Park Police Department officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but ultimately succumbed to his wounds, according to police and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. He was initially described only as a man.

No further details, including a suspect description were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Another shooting just over 24 hours earlier and less than half-a mile away claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and coroner’s officials.

Mikel Anthony Carballo died shortly after he was shot about 3:20 p.m. in the 7000 block of Rita Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Investigator Nani Cholakians.

Huntington Park police first responded to a report of “shots fired,” Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“Upon their arrival, officers contacted witnesses who told them they self-transported the victim to a local hospital who was suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” Crowder said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the local hospital.”

No further details were released.

It was not clear Friday whether there was any connection between the two shootings.

The fatal shooting arebeing investigated by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, which can be reached at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.