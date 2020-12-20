2 shot dead, 1 wounded near Inglewood

A shooting in the South Bay area of Los Angeles left two people dead and a third wounded Saturday evening, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 4416 104th Street, which lies along the border between the city of Inglewood and the unincorporated Lennox neighborhood in the South Bay, at 6:45 p.m., according to L.A. County Fire Supervisor Michael Pittman.

Pittman said the condition of the third victim is not known.

No information about a potential suspect or other details have been released.