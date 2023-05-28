The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at The Hot Lounge & Restaurant at 12911 Magnolia Street. May 28, 2023. (County News)

Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after shots rang out inside a hot pot restaurant in Garden Grove Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at The Hot Lounge & Restaurant at 12911 Magnolia Street where, according to police, two adult males were shot.

A third person was hospitalized with a head injury.

Their conditions were not available. It was also unclear what led up to the shooting.

Garden Grove Police had released very few details as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Video shows several people being questioned and detained at the scene, including one man who was combative with officers.