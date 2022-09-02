Two men were robbed and shot in North Hollywood late Thursday in what the Los Angeles Police Department believes is another follow-home robbery.

The men were each shot numerous times by at least one robber at around 11:55 p.m. when they pulled into a driveway in the 11100 block of Califa Street, police said in a news release.

Police have not disclosed what was taken from the two men, who likely “were followed home from a recording studio and robbed,” though investigators found “numerous casings” and a firearm at the scene.

“Bullets also struck the victim’s vehicle and residence,” the release added.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a ski mask, and his vehicle was a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Freddy Arroyo at 213-486-6840.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.