Two small dogs were killed when a fire erupted in a family home in the Exposition Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles overnight.

The fire was reported shortly before 11:45 p.m. Sunday at a two-story home in the 1200 block of 36th Place.

Crews respond to a fire in the Exposition Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Crews arrived to find fire showing and immediately began fighting the flames.

Once inside the home, firefighters located two small dogs and performed life-saving measures.

Unfortunately, both of the dogs were beyond medical help and died, stringer news service OnScene.TV reported.

The fire was eventually extinguished with the help of additional crews.

No injuries to citizens or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.