2 SoCal cities were hottest in U.S. Friday; heat wave could give way to light rain this weekend

Two Orange County cities were the nation’s hottest Friday amid a continuing Southern California heatwave that’s expected to give way to light rainfall by the end of the weekend, officials said.

At 91 degrees, Anaheim and Yorba Linda had the highest temperatures in the U.S., while heat in other areas of the Southland broke daily records for the second day straight, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with Anaheim, heat records for the day were set at Los Angeles International Airport, Long Beach Airport, Camarillo Airport, UCLA and San Diego. Records were tied in downtown L.A., Santa Ana and Chula Vista, NWS said.

Many high temperature records were tied or broken today in #SoCal. Here is a table showing the numbers. #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/yzidTrkcBh — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 29, 2020

Another record breaking day for 5 locations in our forecast area: Anaheim (91>86 in 2009), Santa Ana (89=89 in 2009), San Diego (84>83 in 1901), Oceanside Harbor (83>80 in 1963), & Chula Vista (83>83 in 1992). San Diego and Oceanside had two record breaking days in a row!! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uOWEA4iIFi — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 29, 2020

Record highs for the day were also recorded Thursday at LAX, Long Beach Airport and in San Diego.

Although forecasters previously said Thursday was expected to be the hottest day of the heat wave, more records were set Friday.

The region is forecast to cool down this weekend, with temperatures dropping by 20 degrees by Sunday. That’s when a cold, dry storm system is expected to bring scattered rain and snow to some areas, according to NWS.

There’s also a slight chance of thunderstorms, but rainfall is expected to be light and most areas shouldn’t expect to see more than 0.1 inches. Some isolated areas could get up to a quarter-inch, mainly near the coast.

Snow could fall on mountain passes between 3,000 and 4,000 feet, including the Grapevine. Most areas are forecast to get 2 inches or less, though up to 4 inches could fall in some spots.

A weak storm system will bring mostly light-moderate rain/snow Sun AM through Mon AM. Isolated, brief heavier showers may bump up some totals locally, mainly nearest the coast where there will be a slight chance of t-storms. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TzFWdRsiIp — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 28, 2020

A cold and dry storm system will bring changing weather to #SoCal on Sunday – much cooler with scattered rain & snow showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/t7CL8gXQzi — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 29, 2020