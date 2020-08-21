2 sought after 60-year-old man beaten in unprovoked attack outside 7-Eleven in Twentynine Palms: SBSD

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday asked for help finding two people wanted in connection with the unprovoked assault of a 60-year-old man in Twentynine Palms.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials released this photo of a person wanted in an attack on a 60-year-old man in Twentynine Palms.

The victim was sitting outside the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 73700 block of Twentynine Palms Highway around 6:30 p.m. Monday when a black Nissan Altima stopped in the parking lot, according to a sheriff’s news release.

A passenger got out of the car, walked over to the victim and — without provocation — began kicking and stomping the man’s head, authorities said.

The assailant then returned to the car, which drove away from the scene.

No information was immediately released on the victim’s injuries or condition.

Investigators released surveillance video of the incident as they sought to find the Nissan’s passenger and driver.

The attacker is described by the Sheriff’s Department as Black, between the ages of 15 to 20 years old, and wearing a white shirt and blue pants. It was unclear if the individual is male or female, officials said.

A description of the driver was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the We-Tip hotline by dialing at 1-888-78-CRIME.