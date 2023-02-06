Two men who allegedly robbed a Simi Valley Circle-K returned to the store to stab an employee over the weekend, police said.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Saturday at the store located at 665 Los Angeles Avenue, according to Simi Valley police.

An employee at the store told officers that two men walked in, stole alcohol then ran away into a wash area east of the business.

The employee chased the suspects, but eventually lost sight of them. He found the stolen items and was recovering them when the men returned and allegedly stabbed him, police said.

The victim suffered a stab wound that was not life threatening.

The suspects ran away and remain at large.

One of the men is described as having a medium build, black hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, police said.

The second man is described as having a slender build. He was waving a green beanie, a white t-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Lam at 805-583-6959.