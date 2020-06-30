2 sought after Long Beach street vendor robbed, pistol-whipped in caught-on-video attack

Bililfo Hernandez is shown in photos posted to his daughter’s Facebook page on June 29, 2020 and Ring video footage.

Two men are being sought after being seen on video robbing and beating a street vendor in Long Beach on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Locust Avenue.

Long Beach police officers found the victim on the ground with a small laceration, and he was complaining of pain. He was treated at the scene.

The victim said one of the men pistol-whipped and punched him and the men took his cash and property, Officer Ivan Garcia told KTLA.

Additional officers responded to the scene to look for witnesses and evidence.

Ring surveillance video from a nearby home shows the men repeatedly hitting the victim, who falls to the ground twice. A woman can be heard screaming in the video, and other people are heard trying to deter the men.

At one point, one of the men points a gun at a woman trying to stop them.

A woman who described herself as the victim’s daughter said on Facebook that her father was selling corn when he was “jumped.” She said her father’s name is Bililfo Hernandez and shared photos of his injuries: a cut to his nose, bruising on his face and blood on the back of his head.

A GoFundMe account apparently set up by a witness said the victim has been selling corn and shaved ice in the area for years.

“It’s not fair for other people to come and do this to anyone he’s just trying to make money to feed his family,” the post reads. As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $4,600 of its $5,000 goal.

The assailants were only described as being Black men in their 20s.