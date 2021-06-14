2 sought after man killed, another injured in Long Beach shooting

A man was killed, and another was injured, during a shooting in Long Beach over the weekend and police are looking for two assailants.

The incident occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 20th Street and Wesley Drive, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers found a man lying on the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The 37-year-old Long Beach resident was declared dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

Another man was found nearby also suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening and he was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two people approached the victims on foot. After a brief exchange of words, at least one of the assailants took out a gun and shot the victims, police said.

The assailants, described only as being males, then ran away from the scene, heading west on Wesley Drive toward Orange Avenue.

Police said the two victims did not know each other and were “involved in separate activities when confronted by the suspects.”

The shooting remains under investigation but is believed to be gang related, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Long Beach police homicide detectives Adrian Garcia and Sean Magee at 562-570-7244.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).