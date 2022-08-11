Police are searching for two male suspects who shot at transients with a BB gun in Hollywood Thursday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said.

Arriving officers found two victims, believed to be transients, who had been struck but did not need an ambulance, Hernandez said.

Investigators believe the victims were shot by two males in a silver vehicle.

No further description of the suspects or their vehicle were immediately available.