2 sought following armed robbery of customers sitting outside Fairfax District cafe

Police are searching for two people who robbed customers as they were dining outside a cafe in the Fairfax District earlier this week.

The incident took place just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at the La Creme Cafe located at 7376 Melrose Avenue.

The robbers approached and brandished a gun at a group of people sitting at a table and took their belongings before fleeing the scene, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

Just last month, a Shoe Palace employee named Jayren Bradford was fatally shot during a shoe raffle in the Fairfax District.

Police arrested a 16-year-old one day later on suspicion of murder in the killing of Bradford.

And in July, a would-be victim shot two men during a robbery attempt near Melrose Avenue and Vista Street.

The two men who confronted the would-be victim were shot, but their injuries were not life-threatening, police said. They were eventually apprehended by responding officers.