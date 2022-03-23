Two people are being sought after allegedly breaking into a Calabasas Public Storage unit and stealing property inside, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The individuals allegedly accessed the property on March 6 and 7, and four times at the beginning of February.

The victim reported Supro, Hagstrom and Gibson guitars stolen from her storage unit.

Authorities released photos of the suspects, one of which shows a man loading the victim’s property on a rolling cart and entering elevators.

It is unclear how the suspects accessed the storage unit. No further details about the burglaries have been reported.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call “LA Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS.