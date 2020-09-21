2 sought in shooting that left man wounded on street in Westlake

Police investigate a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood on Sept. 21, 2020. (KTLA)

Police are investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man found on a Westlake neighborhood street Monday morning.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Witmer Street and Wilshire Boulevard on a shots fired call about 5:30 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The unidentified victim was located and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the spokesperson.

Investigators are searching for two males believed to be involved in the incident.

No suspect descriptions were available, but police said they fled the scene in a small SUV.

There was no word on what may have prompted the shooting.