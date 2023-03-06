Police were looking for at least two suspects involved in an armed carjacking in South Los Angeles late Sunday.

The incident was reported around 10:05 p.m. at 1038 N. Vernon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A knife was used to steal a Honda Accord in the area, police said.

Responding officers spotted the vehicle and started to follow the car before losing it. They found it again and initiated a pursuit, but the driver crashed at 127th Street and El Segundo Boulevard in Willowbrook around 1:15 a.m. Monday and at least two men ran from the car, police said.

A perimeter was set up to search for the suspected carjackers. The search ended around 4 a.m., but it is unclear if anyone was taken into custody.

There were reports that one person was hospitalized during the carjacking, but police have not confirmed any injuries.