Broken glass from a sliding door is left behind after a home invasion in Westminster on March 26, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Two men are being sought in connection with a home invasion in Westminster late Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Rockview Circle and Monroe Street.

Westminster police are not releasing any information about what was taken during the burglary, but no injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed a glass sliding door was smashed during the break in.

Police were at the scene looking the suspects and scouring the area for evidence with the help of K9s, police showed.

The case remains under investigation.